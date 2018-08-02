Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim has acquired Metro Mix, LLC, a leading provider of ready-mix concrete in the Denver metropolitan area in Colorado. With Metro Mix, LafargeHolcim further strengthens its position in the United States, where it is already present with operations in cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and asphalt.

Jan Jenisch, CEO of LafargeHolcim: "This is our fourth acquisition this year in line with our Strategy 2022 'Building for Growth'. Metro Mix' operations are highly complementary to our existing footprint and will allow us to gain a larger share in a growing market with immediate commercial and operational synergies. I very much welcome all employees of Metro Mix to our company."

Metro Mix operates two ready-mix concrete plants and reported net sales of around USD 30 million in 2017. The company has more than 50 employees and operates in one of the fastest growing areas in the US where population growth until 2020 will be above average and demand for building materials is expected to remain strong driven by large construction projects.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company. It has four businesses: cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete as well as advanced solutions and products that include precast concrete, asphalt and mortar. With its broad portfolio LafargeHolcim solves the toughest challenges facing masons, builders, architects and engineers, bringing industry-leading innovations and services to customers challenged by urbanization, population growth and the demand for sustainability. Headquartered in Switzerland and with leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs approximately 80,000 employees in around 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

About LafargeHolcim in the US

With more than 7,000 employees across the United States, LafargeHolcim is the industry leader in cement and aggregate production, contracting asphalt and ready-mix. The company operates close to 350 sites in 43 states. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

