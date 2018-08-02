sprite-preloader
BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, July 27

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2018

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at

http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.


2 August 2018


