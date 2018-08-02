Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nanolab Technologies, which provides complex knowledge based analytical services to a wide range of high-tech industries. The transaction is Eurofins' second major acquisition in the rapidly growing materials science and high technology markets, and is a strong follow-up to its purchase of global scientific services company, EAG Laboratories, in December 2017.

Headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Nanolab Technologies delivers advanced materials and analytical solutions to a $3 billion high technology market comprised of equipment suppliers, original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The transaction should be immediately margin-accretive for Eurofins after closing. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to the fulfilment of regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Comment from John Traub, Nanolab Technologies President and CEO: "There has never been greater demand for smaller, lighter, high-performance products that do more and use less energy. Nanolab Technologies has earned a reputation in North America for delivering the fast, reliable testing and analyses that help drive innovation and quality. As part of Eurofins, we look forward to leveraging those strengths on a global scale."

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Nanolab Technologies and its employees to the Eurofins Group, and are enthusiastic about Eurofins' growing footprint in high-technology sectors. Nanolab Technologies and its materials scientists, engineers and analysts complement the world-class capabilities acquired last year through EAG Laboratories. Its addition to the Eurofins group is testament to our commitment to meet the sophisticated analytical needs of product innovators around the world."

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

Notes for the editor:

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 38,000 staff in more than 400 laboratories across 44 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005302/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@eurofins.com