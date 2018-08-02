Compuware Corporation: Compuware Featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2018

DETROIT, Aug. 02, 2018is pleased to announce that it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell Forlist. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 18th consecutive year the list has appeared in Selling Power.



To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application this year to evaluate the companies on the list, with detailed sections covering these categories:

Compensation and benefits Sales-rep onboarding and sales enablement Sales training and coaching Sales culture

The list encompasses companies of all sizes-with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says it is vital to recognize companies that are creating excellent sales teams today.

"The companies on this year's list represent the future of selling," says Gschwandtner. "We are living in the age of sales enablement. To win at an elite level, salespeople need the support of excellent sales training, the right technology, and great sales coaching. The 50 Best Companies to Sell For have made the right investments, culturally and financially, to make sure their salespeople have every advantage as they compete to win deals and generate more revenue."

"I am incredibly pleased that Selling Power magazine has once again recognized Compuware for our dynamic and supportive sales culture," said Pete Harteveld, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales for Compuware. "At Compuware, we look at sales as a team effort. Everyone has a role in helping to make our customers successful whether it be our Field teams, Engineering, Product Management, Marketing or Legal and Finance. I look at this honor as validation that serving our customers is our most important focus."

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity email newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.

