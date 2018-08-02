Teleperformance is named the top company for leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it was named Company of the Year in the Contact Center Outsourcing Industry for Europe by Frost Sullivan. This marks the second consecutive year Teleperformance has been recognized as the top company in its category for demonstrating excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Frost Sullivan analysts independently compared market participants and measured performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. They scored each company according to two key factors-Visionary Innovation Performance and Customer Impact-and determined that Teleperformance is truly delivering unique value to customers and operating at a best-in-class level.

Praxidia, Teleperformance's consultancy business focused on omnichannel CX and customer behavior, was cited as an innovative approach to help customers thrive at a time of rapid technological change. Praxidia leverages Teleperformance CX Labs research and TP Analytics capabilities to determine how new technologies like AI, analytics and machine learning will impact the customer service experience and transform the industry.

Teleperformance has garnered over 30 Frost Sullivan Awards over the last eight years in every major region of the world and has been recognized for excellence in categories such as Customer Value Enhancement, Growth Excellence of the Year, Industry Innovation and Advancement, Market Leadership, Company of the Year, Outsourcer of the Year, Product Differentiation Excellence, Market Share Leadership, Competitive Strategy Innovation, Customer Service Leadership and Green Excellence. This includes winning the Company of the Year Award in all world regions.

"No other company in its space has been recognized with the variety, type and number of Frost Sullivan Awards," said Stephen Loynd, Digital Transformation Practice Analyst, Frost Sullivan. "We believe that Teleperformance achieved this milestone based on combination of its global footprint, a comprehensive customer contact solutions portfolio, strategic growth initiatives, excellent financial management, a unique security practice, deep industry expertise across geographies, customer service leadership and global best practices."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We are proud of our people for their consistent effectiveness and passion in serving clients across all of Europe's complex markets and cultures. We understand each customer interaction matters and this totally independent region-wide recognition underscores our sustained commitment to customer experience excellence both in Europe and all around the world."

