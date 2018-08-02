TESSI: Tessi reports first half 2018 turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) of EUR 205.4 million





> Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 30 June)

€m - Unaudited 2018

Excluding CPoR 2017

Excluding CPoR Change Q1 turnover 102.7 97.8 +5.0% Q2 turnover 102.7 100.7 +2.0% H1 turnover 205.4 198.5 +3.5%



On 4 June 2018, Tessi announced the signing of an agreement with Loomis for the sale of CPoR Devises*, in which Tessi currently holds an 80% equity stake with the remaining 20% held by Crédit Agricole SA.

CPoR Devises is henceforth consolidated as an asset held for sale and is excluded from Tessi's reported 2017 turnover for comparison purposes.

Tessi posted first half 2018 turnover of €205.4 million, up €6.9 million from first half 2017.

Tessi documents services posted turnover of €192.0 million, up €7.6 million or 4.1% from first half 2017 including 3.7% like-for-like growth. Dhimyotis, a business acquired in July 2017, posted turnover of €0.7 million.

Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €13.4 million compared to €14.1 million in first half 2017.

> Recent developments

On 20 June 2018, Tessi purchased the entire share capital of Owliance, the No. 1 French provider of outsourced health and personal protection insurance policy administration services for the French market. Owliance will allow Tessi to expand its portfolio into the health and personal protection sector by offering a global, end-to-end processing chain. For 2018, Owliance is aiming at turnover of around €36 million and an operating margin in line with Tessi standards.



*As CPoR Devises is a credit institution, its disposal is subject to a non-opposition decision by the European Central Bank, on the recommendation of the French Prudential Supervision Authority (ACPR).



Next release

H1 2018 results,

11 September 2018 after market close

Next information meeting:

on 12 September 2018 at 10am



About Tessi

· Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France

· Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code - FR0004529147 - Ticker: TES

· Head office in Grenoble, France (38)

· Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on January 12, 2017

· European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing

· French No. 1 in foreign exchange and gold trading

· French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations



For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr

Contacts

Tessi

Communication department

communication@tessi.fr

Phone: + 33 (0)4 76 70 59 10 Actus

Amalia Naveira / Investors Relation

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relation

Phone: + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

anaveira@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54638-tessi-020818-ca-s1-18-gb.pdf