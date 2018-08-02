sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 2

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:2 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):109,934
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.0500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.9915

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,259,347 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,259,347 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

2 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
531723.9016:29:41London Stock Exchange
175623.9016:29:40London Stock Exchange
1250824.0016:20:53London Stock Exchange
90023.9516:15:04London Stock Exchange
1127224.0016:07:31London Stock Exchange
264024.0016:00:07London Stock Exchange
1037324.0016:00:07London Stock Exchange
13124.0015:54:32London Stock Exchange
942623.9515:26:06London Stock Exchange
294524.0515:15:58London Stock Exchange
287624.0515:15:58London Stock Exchange
6023.9514:09:13London Stock Exchange
141324.0013:51:30London Stock Exchange
124124.0013:51:30London Stock Exchange
44724.0013:51:30London Stock Exchange
309324.0013:41:10London Stock Exchange
301523.9513:24:36London Stock Exchange
104724.0013:06:17London Stock Exchange
180424.0013:06:17London Stock Exchange
506924.0513:06:12London Stock Exchange
251224.0513:06:12London Stock Exchange
41124.0513:06:12London Stock Exchange
118223.9511:24:10London Stock Exchange
152723.9511:22:25London Stock Exchange
1923.9511:10:58London Stock Exchange
102723.9511:10:01London Stock Exchange
86423.9511:05:54London Stock Exchange
177323.9511:00:01London Stock Exchange
48423.9511:00:01London Stock Exchange
313823.9510:52:08London Stock Exchange
265223.9510:51:58London Stock Exchange
261324.0010:31:06London Stock Exchange
772224.0510:30:10London Stock Exchange
333924.0008:59:25London Stock Exchange
333824.0008:14:28London Stock Exchange

