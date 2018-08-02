Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 2 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 109,934 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.0500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.9915

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,259,347 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,259,347 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

2 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 5317 23.90 16:29:41 London Stock Exchange 1756 23.90 16:29:40 London Stock Exchange 12508 24.00 16:20:53 London Stock Exchange 900 23.95 16:15:04 London Stock Exchange 11272 24.00 16:07:31 London Stock Exchange 2640 24.00 16:00:07 London Stock Exchange 10373 24.00 16:00:07 London Stock Exchange 131 24.00 15:54:32 London Stock Exchange 9426 23.95 15:26:06 London Stock Exchange 2945 24.05 15:15:58 London Stock Exchange 2876 24.05 15:15:58 London Stock Exchange 60 23.95 14:09:13 London Stock Exchange 1413 24.00 13:51:30 London Stock Exchange 1241 24.00 13:51:30 London Stock Exchange 447 24.00 13:51:30 London Stock Exchange 3093 24.00 13:41:10 London Stock Exchange 3015 23.95 13:24:36 London Stock Exchange 1047 24.00 13:06:17 London Stock Exchange 1804 24.00 13:06:17 London Stock Exchange 5069 24.05 13:06:12 London Stock Exchange 2512 24.05 13:06:12 London Stock Exchange 411 24.05 13:06:12 London Stock Exchange 1182 23.95 11:24:10 London Stock Exchange 1527 23.95 11:22:25 London Stock Exchange 19 23.95 11:10:58 London Stock Exchange 1027 23.95 11:10:01 London Stock Exchange 864 23.95 11:05:54 London Stock Exchange 1773 23.95 11:00:01 London Stock Exchange 484 23.95 11:00:01 London Stock Exchange 3138 23.95 10:52:08 London Stock Exchange 2652 23.95 10:51:58 London Stock Exchange 2613 24.00 10:31:06 London Stock Exchange 7722 24.05 10:30:10 London Stock Exchange 3339 24.00 08:59:25 London Stock Exchange 3338 24.00 08:14:28 London Stock Exchange

