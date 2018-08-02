Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 31st, 2018 to August 1st, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 31.07.2018 111,320 55.6651 6,196,639 XPAR 31.07.2018 42,328 55.5864 2,352,861 CHIX 31.07.2018 22,707 55.6508 1,263,663 TRQX 31.07.2018 10,752 55.7129 599,025 BATE 01.08.2018 157,659 55.5345 8,755,514 XPAR 01.08.2018 54,184 55.541 3,009,434 CHIX 01.08.2018 34,534 55.5351 1,917,849 TRQX 01.08.2018 19,704 55.5369 1,094,299 BATE Total 453,188 55.5824 25,189,283

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

