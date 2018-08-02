Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on gene therapy for muscular dystrophy. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat muscular dystrophy.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Muscular dystrophy: Market overview

A muscular dystrophy is a group of muscle disease that causes an increasing weakening and breakdown of degeneration of skeletal muscles. The individuals suffering from muscular dystrophy start losing muscle mass. The most common cause of muscular dystrophy is the mutation of the protein dystrophin. It is also caused by the genetic mutations that interfere with the muscle protein production. Factors such as the site of affected muscles, the degree of weakness, progression speed, and the first sign of symptoms will decide the type of muscular dystrophy.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Dystrophin is a part of complex group of proteins that enable muscles to work correctly. There are over 30 various types of dystrophies with a few being the most common types such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. Duchenne muscular dystrophy occurs mostly in boys and very rarely in girls. According to various studies, the average life expectancy of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy is around 26 years, while the life expectancy of other types of muscular dystrophies is slightly higher."

Muscular dystrophy: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the muscular dystrophy market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous and parenteral), therapeutic modality (gene and oligonucleotides), targets (micro-dystrophin, exon 51, exon 53, beta-sarcoglycan, alpha-sarcoglycan, dysferlin, anoctamin 5, gamma-sarcoglycan, and mini-dystrophin), MoA (gene therapy and antisense gene therapy), geographical segmentation (US, UK, and France) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the mechanism of action, around 88% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of muscular dystrophy are gene therapy.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

