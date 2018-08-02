The global educational toys market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for smart toys. Smart toys include interactive toys that can directly play with the child through movement or speech. The advent of digital toys and internet connected devices in the early education sector, along with the childcare sector, is one of the primary factors that cater to the growth of the market. Moreover, the advent of AI-based smart toys also contributes to the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global educational toys market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in green toys as one of the key emerging trends in the global educational toys market:

Global educational toys market: Rise in green toys

Considering safety and security issues related to raw materials in the educational toys industry, many parents, educators, and vendors are increasingly opting for eco-friendly educational toys, usually called green toys. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for sustainable product development, as these products cause less harm to the environment. Companies such as 4M have started offering eco-friendly educational toys. Some eco-friendly educational tools offered by 4M include recycled Paper Beads Kits and 4M Eco Science Toys.

"Due to the steady growth in the global eco-friendly educational toys market, several start-ups are increasingly entering the global educational toys market. Luke's Toy Factory is another start up that offers eco-friendly educational toys. These advances in green toys will most likely drive the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on school and college essentials.

Global educational toys market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global educational toys market by product (academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skill toys and other toys) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 36%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to dominate the educational toys market.

