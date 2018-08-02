Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on ascites. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat ascites.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Ascites: Market overview

Ascites refers to the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity. The organs of the abdomen are situated in a sac-like structure called the peritoneum. Generally, the amount of fluid in the peritoneal activity is very less. This can vary by 20 ml or less than an ounce in woman depending on the menstrual cycle. A variety of diseases can cause fluid accumulation. The direct leakage of fluid is an after-effect of cancer that spreads to the peritoneum. In addition, there are other illnesses that cause excess accumulation of water and sodium in the body, which eventually leads to leakage of fluid into the peritoneal cavity.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The other causes of ascites include liver disease, the inability of organs to produce enough protein to retain fluid in the bloodstream and the obstruction of flow through the scarred cirrhotic liver. The proteins prevent the leakage of water molecules from capillary blood vessels into surrounding tissues. The liver's ability to produce proteins is decreased by the progression of liver disease. This results in a lack of protein in the body. Water leaks into the surrounding tissues, thus decreasing oncotic pressure."

Ascites: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the ascites market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous and intraperitoneal), therapeutic modality (peptide, monoclonal antibody, fusion protein, recombinant protein, and bispecific antibody), targets (CLEC10A receptor, TRAIL receptor, tubulin, AVPR1 and AVPR2, vasopressin type 2 receptor, B7-H3 (CD276), and EpCAM and CD3 ), MoA (CLEC10A receptor agonist, TRAIL receptor agonist, tubulin inhibitor, AVPR1 and AVPR2 agonist, immunostimulator, vasopressin type 2 receptor antagonist, B7-H3 (CD276) inhibitor, and EpCAM and CD3 inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US and Australia) and recruitment status (recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 36% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of ascites are peptide, which is a short chain of amino acids

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

