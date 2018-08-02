SSA Public Relations: Vivicast Media launches Travelxp 4k in Canada

Agreement with TELUS Optik TV Marks First Ever 24/7 4K HDR Linear Network To Be Licensed In Canada

TORONTO, ON, MEMPHIS, TN and MUMBAI / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Vivicast Media Canada, the Toronto-based Canadian sales and Canadian sales and distribution arm of global 4K distributor Vivicast Media, has licensed Travelxp 4k (www.travelxp.tv) to TELUS Optik TV, available in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. Representing the first time a 24/7 linear 4K HDR network is available in Canada, Travelxp 4k made its debut on TELUS Optik TV on July 26.

Travelxp is an initiative of Celebrities Management Private Limited, a privately held company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with interests in broadcast, advertising, media consulting and other related services. The company operates seven satellite channels across the globe on behalf of its group companies.

"We are excited to join with TELUS for the Canadian launch of Travelxp 4k, the world's first 4K travel channel with 100% exclusive programming delivered in stunning 4K HDR. TELUS Optik TV subscribers can view Travelxp 4k's content in full 4K high dynamic range for a viewing experience that is truly unmatched," said Stuart Smitherman, President of Vivicast Media.

Prashant Chothani, CEO Travelxp, said: "We are delighted to launch Travelxp 4k as the first 24x7 4K channel in Canada, which takes our global reach to over 92 million TV homes in 26 countries. Canada is a large and important market with a highly evolved audience which is known to be amongst the largest spenders on international travel. We feel privileged to enter so many wonderful TV homes in Canada, thanks to our agreement with TELUS Optik TV. We hope to add to their wanderlust with our unique, exclusive, premium and 100% originally-produced travel content presented in 4K for an unmatched experience."

About Vivicast Media, LLC:

Vivicast Media is a leader in the distribution of quality television entertainment to all platforms worldwide. In the US, the company maintains fixed alliances with video operators, major branded cable networks and OTT suppliers for the purpose of executing licensing agreements. Globally, Vivicast Media is recognized as a pioneering force in delivering next-generation video technology to entertainment providers worldwide. The company is helping pave the way for 4k Ultra High Definition and HDR through its acquisition and distribution of high quality 4k/UHD and HDR programming across the US and throughout the world.

About Travelxp 4k:

Travelxp is an initiative of Celebrities Management Private Limited, India, and Media Worldwide Limited, UK with interest in broadcast, advertising, media consulting and other related services. The company operates 10 (ten) satellite channels across the globe across its group companies. Travelxp is the world's leading travel channel and launched Travelxp 4k, the world's first 4K HDR channel in North America & Europe in collaboration with SES and Eutelsat respectively. www.travelxp.tv

