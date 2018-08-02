The global menstrual cup market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the effective alternative to tampons and other sanitary products. Sanitary pads and tampons have been in the market for many years, owing to their popularity and functionality, however, these are just one-time use products with certain drawbacks. The menstrual cups offered in the market are providing increased advantages over tampons and other sanitary products. Some of the advantages of menstrual cup include its availability in different shapes and sizes, comfort level, can be safely worn up to 12 hours and are free from chemicals, fibers, and dyes.

This market research report on the global menstrual cup market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the evolved lingerie as one of the key emerging trends in the global menstrual cup market:

Global menstrual cup market: Evolved lingerie

The menstrual related technology has boomed in the last few years, resulting in the introduction of underwear by companies such as Dear Kate and THINX, which helps absorb the secretion. Dear Kate helps women deal with leakage, incontinence, and light days, while THINX aims to help women replace tampons altogether. Both the companies rely on slightly more sophisticated materials and technologies to create their wicking and leak-proof underwear.

"The companies offer underwear that is a layered combination of fabrics designed to pull liquid away from the body and trap it inside so that it does not leak out. Date Kate underwear are made of three layers: two layers that wick away moisture and one layer that keeps the moisture from leaking out and staining clothes," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global menstrual cup market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global menstrual cup market by product (disposable and reusable), by distribution channel (online stores and retail store), and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increased awareness and disposable income.

