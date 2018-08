WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday, with the electric car maker currently jumping by 14.5 percent. Earlier in the session, Tesla reached its best intraday level in a month.



The rally by Tesla comes after the company reported second quarter revenues that exceeded expectations and forecast a profitable second half. Investors also seem impressed with CEO Elon Musk's apology to Wall Street analysts.



