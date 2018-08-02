Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on drug pipeline for hypoglycemia. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hypoglycemia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005794/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for hypoglycemia, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Hypoglycemia: Market overview

Hypoglycemia is caused by abnormally low blood sugar (blood glucose) levels. It is described as a condition in which the glucose level in the blood falls below the normal level. The condition is related to the treatment of diabetes. Hypoglycemia often makes an individual feel weak. The symptoms of hypoglycemia include confusion, dizziness, feeling shaky, hunger, headaches, and irritability. The severity of hypoglycemia may vary from one person to another, and it can develop in both children and adults, especially those with diabetes.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "As per National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the estimated number of emergency visits in the US with hypoglycemia as the first-listed diagnosis and diabetes as the secondary diagnosis was stable between 2006 and 2009."

Hypoglycemia: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the hypoglycemia market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (subcutaneous, parenteral, intravenous, oral, and intranasol), therapeutic modality (peptide, small molecule, and monoclonal antibody), targets (glucose receptor, GLP-1, SSTR2, and INSR), MoA (glucose receptor agonist, GLP-1 antagonist, SSTR2 antagonist, and INSR antagonist), geographical segmentation (US and Japan) and recruitment status (recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, 60% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of hypoglycemia are through subcutaneous mode. The drug is delivered directly into the layer of the skin below the dermis and epidermis.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005794/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com