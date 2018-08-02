Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy: Market overview

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is the most common mitochondrially inherited disease, which is associated with mitochondrial base pair mutations. The base pairs of mitochondria, which get affected due to LHON are G11778A (guanine to adenine at position 1778), T14484C (tyrosine to cytosine at position 14484), and G3460A (guanine to adenine at position 3460). The occurrence of mutations in these pairs affects respiratory chain complex I genes, mitochondrial genes ND1, ND4, and ND6, and others. In individuals suffering from this disease, the vision gets impacted due to degeneration of retinal ganglion cells and their axons, which leads to an acute or subacute loss of central vision of both eyes. The disease mainly impacts the central vision, thus causing a problem in reading, writing, and recognizing whereas peripheral vision remains unimpacted.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "LHON is one of the most common optic neuropathies found in young adult males. According to the US National Library of Medicines, the prevalence of LHON in most populations is unknown. It affects 1 in 30,000-50,000 people in Northeast England and Finland."

Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (ophthalmic, intravenous, intravitreal, and oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, gene therapy, and peptide), targets (cardiolipin, NADH dehydrogenase subunit 4, and peroxiredoxin enzyme), geographical segmentation (US, UK, France, and Italy) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 60% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

