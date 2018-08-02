

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has issued a voluntary recall of over 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada to fix a issue with tailgates.



The recall covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.



According to the company, the recalled vehicles' tailgates with power locks can open while the trucks are moving. If the tailgates open, unsecured cargo could fall into the road and cause a crash.



Fiat Chrysler said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries. However, the company has received over 5,800 complaints and warranty claims about the problem. Dealers will fix the tailgate locking mechanism at no cost to owners, the company said.



