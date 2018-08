WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) have shown a strong upward move over the course of the trading day on Thursday after opening roughly flat. After reaching its best intraday level in over eight months, Regeneron is currently up by 7.7 percent.



The advance by Regeneron comes after the biotechnology company reported second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



