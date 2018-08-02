Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on drug pipeline for Prader-Willi syndrome. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Prader-Willi syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Prader-Willi syndrome: Market overview

Prader-Willi syndrome is a disorder that is caused due to loss of active genes in a specific region of chromosome 15. The part of the brain that controls feelings of fullness does not work properly for people who have PWS. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) test identifies deleted genes in the chromosomes of people with PWS. DNA methylation testing is another preferred diagnostic method for PWS genetic testing. This testing identifies abnormal, parent related imprinting in the region of chromosome 15, which is responsible for the development of PWS.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "As per the data published by the EMA based on the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products in October 2017, PWS affected approximately 0.4 people in 10,000 people in the EU."

Prader-Willi syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Prader-Willi syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, and parenteral), therapeutic modality (small molecule, peptide, lipid, and protein), targets (somatotropin receptor, oxytocin receptor, and others), MoA (somatotropin receptor agonist and oxytocin receptor agonist), geographical segmentation (US, China, South Korea, Czech Republic, and Canada) and recruitment status (completed, planned, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapies employed, close to 87% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome is monotherapy. Monotherapy uses a single drug to treat a particular disorder.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

