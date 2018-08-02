The Stars Group Announces Record-breaking Return of Pokerstars' World Championship of Online Poker

TORONTO, August 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSE: TSGI) today announced that this year's World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP), a major annual online poker tournament series hosted by its PokerStars brand, will offer a guaranteed prize pool of more than $70 million, the biggest online poker tournament series guarantee ever.

The annual online event will take place from September 2 through 17 and will offer more than 180 events, each with tiered buy-in levels ranging from $2.20 to $25,000.

During the first half of September, there will be more than $116 million guaranteed in prize pools across WCOOP and all other tournaments that will be held in September in the global shared liquidity, southern Europe, Italian and New Jersey markets.

The 2017 WCOOP total series prize pool exceeded its advertised guarantee of $60 million and paid out a WCOOP record of $90.6 million, marking a 16.5% year-over-year increase over the $77.8 million paid out in 2016. It was only surpassed in 2017 by the PokerStars Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), which paid out approximately $94 million and continues to hold the record as the largest ever online poker series based on aggregate pay-out amount. In 2018, SCOOP exceeded its advertised guarantee of $65 million, ultimately paying out approximately $91 million in prizes and becoming the second largest ever online poker series behind the 2017 series.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 19 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

