Technavio has announced their latest report on drug pipeline analysis for visceral pain. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat visceral pain.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Visceral pain: Market overview

Visceral pain is a type of nociceptive pain, which results from the activation of nociceptors in thoracic, pelvic, or abdominal viscera organs. Nociceptive pain is caused by an injury, physical pressure, or inflammation of some part of the body. The treatment of visceral pain includes analgesics, such as narcotics and NSAIDs, and pain modifiers such as tricyclic antidepressants and anticonvulsants.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Visceral pain can be experienced in the trunk area of the body, including the abdominal part, pelvic organs, heart, and lungs, owing to inflammation. The pain is felt as generalized squeezing or aching in the body."

Visceral pain: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the visceral pain market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule and monoclonal antibody), targets (CB-2 receptor, GABAB receptor, glutamate 2/3 receptor, homomeric hP2X3 and heteromeric hP2X2/3 receptor, KCNQ channel, mGlu7 receptor, NaV1.7 voltage-gated sodium ion channel, and P2X3 receptor), MoA (cannabinoid 2 receptor agonist, GABAB receptor allosteric modulator, glutamate 2/3 receptor agonist, homomeric hP2X3 and heteromeric hP2X2/3 receptor inhibitor, mGlu7 receptor allosteric modulator, NaV1.7 voltage-gated sodium ion channel antagonist, P2X3 receptor agonist, and sigma receptor agonist), geographical segmentation (US) and recruitment status (recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 67% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of visceral pain are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

