

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $180 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.67 - $1.72 Full year EPS guidance: $6.79 - $6.89



