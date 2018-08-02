On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, the Brazilian Federal Court of Appeals rejected a motion for clarification submitted by Russian-state entity FKP Sojuzplodoimport ("FKP"), thus upholding the same Court's prior decision on the appeal in the Stolichnaya trademark case, dated October 31, 2017, that confirmed the SPI Group's ownership of the trademarks. Alleging lack of clarity of such prior decision, FKP attempted, without success, to completely reverse the result of the trial.

In addition, upon SPI Group's request, the Brazilian Court made it clear that FKP's claims have been dismissed with prejudice as a consequence of being time-barred.

This marks another positive result in a long string of victories in Brazil for SPI. The Court of Appeal's decision was unanimous, with the judges ruling 3-0 in favor of SPI.

SPI Group continues to expect positive results in Brazil and in other jurisdictions where FKP has brought similar claims, since FKP's claims in the long-standing dispute have no merit.

SPI and its affiliates own the Stolichnaya trademarks in more than 180 countries.

