

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $400 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CBS Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.47 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $427 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX