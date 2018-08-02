

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $937 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1130 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $961 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $961 Mln. vs. $1449 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX