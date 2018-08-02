

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $696.7 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $23.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $794.86 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.5% to $4.24 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $794.86 Mln. vs. $46.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q2): $4.24 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



