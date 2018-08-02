

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $51 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $816 million from $811 million last year.



Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $105 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $816 Mln vs. $811 Mln last year.



