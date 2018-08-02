

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $35.53 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $31.26 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $558.1 million from $489.8 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $558.1 Mln vs. $489.8 Mln last year.



