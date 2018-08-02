

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $71.69 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $60.28 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $387.98 million from $418.22 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $71.69 Mln. vs. $60.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $387.98 Mln vs. $418.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Bln



