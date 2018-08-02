sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.08.2018 | 23:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Correction: Arion Bank's Q2 2018 financial results Published 2018-08-02

Correction of Q2 Earnings press release

Arion Bank discovered an error in the table on page 4 in the press release published at 17:00 Icelandic time on 2018-08-02.
Arion Bank therefore publishes a correction of the press release.

There are no changes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 1 January - 30 June 2018 published at 17:00 Icelandic time on 2018-08-02.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.isor Theódór Fridbertsson at Investor Relations at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23:15 CEST and 21:15 Iceland time, on August 2 2018.

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)