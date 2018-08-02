Arion Bank hf.: Correction: Arion Bank's Q2 2018 financial results Published 2018-08-02

Correction of Q2 Earnings press release

Arion Bank discovered an error in the table on page 4 in the press release published at 17:00 Icelandic time on 2018-08-02.

Arion Bank therefore publishes a correction of the press release.

There are no changes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 1 January - 30 June 2018 published at 17:00 Icelandic time on 2018-08-02.

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23:15 CEST and 21:15 Iceland time, on August 2 2018.

