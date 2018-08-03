Hangzhou Tourism Commission Welcoming Senior Travelers from Europe for Relaxation and a Taste of Classic Chinese Culture

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The population of Europe is becoming more senior and one in five travelers is over 65 years old. As these tourists have a desire for more relaxing and luxurious accomodation, Hangzhou Tourism Commission wants them to consider Hangzhou as a destination. Hangzhou, a dream-like city, still has carved beams and painted rafters and classic pavilions, which make it rich in the charm of the southern Yangzi River. Similarly, the antique luxury hotels in Hangzhou are more attractive to tourists who want time to relax and reflect.

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel located by West Lake has an advantageous geographical position and convenient transportation. The Jiangnan courtyard design of the hotel is permeated with strong Chinese classical charm, antique bridges, waterside pavilions, and tranquil winding paths, making it like a classic ink painting. The hotel has 78 guest rooms in total, which are equipped with all kinds of luxurious facilities. In addition, guests can enjoy a panoramic view of West Lake without walking outside. Four Seasons provides the chance to experience the noble taste of life and a vacation in a unique locale.

Fuchun Resort Hangzhou

The design team of Fuchun Resort is one of the strongest in history: Jean-Michel Gathy, designer of Aman Resorts, was responsible for the architectural design, while Jaya was in charge of the interior design, creating a Chinese-style landscape resort that is as beautiful as an ink-painting. This hotel has not only amazed China but also the whole world. Inspired by the famous painting Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains, the hotel's design embraces the landscape of lakes and mountains. The elegance of the hotel from the inside out makes it the best hotel with Chinese charm in Hangzhou. It is also the first top-class resort that integrates the antique Chinese elegance and modern architectural art.

There are many other fantastic luxury hotels waiting for travelers to discover. Hangzhou allows senior travelers from Europe the opportunity to get in touch with nature and connect with Chinese charm and culture.