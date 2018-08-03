Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2018) - EVI Global Group Developments Corp. (CSE: EVI) ("EVI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Denis Semenov as a Director of the Company, effective immediately and subject to all regulatory and statutory clearances.

Mr. Denis Semenov is the CEO of Gutter-vac Home Services, established in 2010. Gutter-vac has pioneered vacuum gutter extraction technology and manufactures its own line of vacuums and high reach vacuum equipment. Denis has created a unique brand and business strategy and is currently working on franchise development.

The Company is also pleased to announce a total of 100,000 stock options have been granted to Mr. Semenov pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are immediately exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.19 per share.

On Behalf of the Board,

Joel Leonard

Director and Chief Financial Officer

EVI Global Group Developments Corp.

Email: accounting@jclpartners.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets Inc), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including the implementation of the arrangement as described in the circular which depends on various factors and implementation by the Company's board of directors. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements unless required by applicable laws.