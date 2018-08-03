

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 14 and 15, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the board decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Japan also will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in June, their scores were 52.7 and 52.9, respectively.



Australia will release June numbers for retail sales and also see July results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in May. For the second quarter, sales are tipped to climb 0.8 percent after adding just 0.2 percent in the three months prior. The service index had a score of 63.0 in June.



China will see July results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in June, their scores were 53.9 and 53.0, respectively.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see July results for the private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in June, their scores were 47.7 and 56.0, respectively.



Malaysia will release June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth 74.0 billion ringgit and exports were at 82.1 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 8.1 billion ringgit.



South Korea will provide June numbers for current account; in May, the surplus was $8.68 billion.



