sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,342 Euro		+0,001
+0,29 %
WKN: A2H63R ISIN: CA4585711068 Ticker-Symbol: G2W2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL GOLD AND METALS LTD0,342+0,29 %