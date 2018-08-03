

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board felt that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from the bank's June 14 and 15 meeting revealed on Friday.



The members added that the expansion is expected to continue, the minutes showed - although they pointed out that downside risks include erratic U.S. policy and the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.



The members added that inflation expectations remain unchanged.



At the meeting, the board decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



