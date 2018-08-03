

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, tumbling almost 110 points or 4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,770-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected amid a rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower following losses from the properties, financials and oil companies, among others.



For the day, the index plunged 56.51 points or 2.00 percent to finish at 2,768.02 after trading between 2,726.48 and 2,815.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index plummeted 37.23 points or 2.40 percent to end at 1,512.05.



Among the actives, China Vanke plummeted 4.34 percent, while Poly Real Estate plunged 4.15 percent, Gemdale lost 1.15 percent, Bank of China dropped 1.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.98 percent, China Construction Bank tumbled 2.03 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 2.48 percent, China Life fell 2.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 1.95 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.40 percent and China Shenhua Energy was down 1.90 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is mostly higher as an historic milestone for Apple (AAPL) fueled a huge advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Thursday - although renewed trade war concerns weighed on the Dow.



The Dow fell 7.66 points or 0.03 percent to 25,326.16, while the NASDAQ jumped 95.40 points or 1.24 percent to 7,802.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.86 points or 0.49 percent to 2,827.22.



The rally by the NASDAQ came amid a continued surge from Apple, which became the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization as traders continued to react positively to its upbeat fiscal third quarter results and guidance.



On the other hand, trade concerns weighed on some Dow components after President Donald Trump's administration confirmed reports it is considering raising the rate of tariffs on Chinese imports - and China has promised to retaliate.



Traders also looked ahead to the closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department's later today. Employment is expected to increase by 190,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, after suffering losses in the past two sessions amid concerns over excess supply in the market. Crude oil futures for September settled at $68.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, gaining $1.30 or 1.9 percent for the session.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in June, their scores were 53.9 and 53.0, respectively.



