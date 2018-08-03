

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast (CMCSK, CMCSA) will launch Amazon Prime Video on its Xfinity X1, giving Xfinity TV customers easy access to thousands of additional premium shows and movies over the internet and marking the first time Amazon Prime Video content would be integrated on an MVPD platform in the US.



Xfinity TV customers will be able to enjoy Prime Originals like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Goliath, as well as live events and TV, titles available to rent or buy, or to watch with a Prime Video Channels subscription. Customers can search Prime Video content using Comcast's X1 Voice Remote, as well as enjoy shows and movies available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.



The Amazon Prime Video app is expected to launch on X1 later this year. The Emmy-award winning X1 platform is now in a majority of Xfinity customers' homes.



