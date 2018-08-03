

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.8.



That's down from 53.9, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, service sector new orders expanded at their weakest rate in more than two and a half years.



Overall business confidence fell to its lowest level since November 2015.



The survey also showed that China's composite index fell to a score of 52.3, down from 53.0 in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX