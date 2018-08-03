

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday as positive sentiment emanating from the tech-led gains on Wall Street after iPhone maker Apple topped the $1 trillion market cap were offset by worries about trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs data for July due later in the day. Employment is expected to increase by 190,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent.



The Australian market is rising, led by tech stocks, after Apple topped the $1 trillion market cap. In addition, a rebound in crude oil prices boosted oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.00 points or 0.24 percent to 6,255.90, off a high of 6,269.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.60 points or 0.29 percent to 6,346.30. Australian shares closed lower on Thursday.



Among tech stocks, Xero is rising almost 6 percent, WiseTech Global is gaining more than 5 percent, Altium is rising almost 4 percent.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices gained overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent, Santos is adding 0.6 percent and Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent.



Mining stocks are mostly lower. BHP Billiton is down 0.5 percent and Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is rising 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are also weak after gold prices extended losses overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.3 percent.



Temple & Webster reported a 25 percent increase in revenue for the second half of the year and is on track to deliver its first full-year profit in 2019. The online retailer's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in July, albeit at a much slower rate, with a Performance of Service Index score of 53.6. That's down sharply from 63.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also release June numbers for retail sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7363, compared to US$0.7380 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher following the most positive cues from Wall Street after Apple topped the $1 trillion market cap and as a weaker yen boosted exporters' shares. However, the market has pared initial gains.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 21.51 points or 0.10 percent to 22,534.04, off a high of 22,613.50 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is gaining more than 3 percent, Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.6 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down almost 1 percent each.



Among the market's best performers, Suzuki Motor is rising almost 8 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and Nippon Sheet Glass is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Kubota Corp. is losing more than 10 percent, Asahi Group is declining 5 percent and Toyo Seikan is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from the bank's June 14 and 15 meeting revealed on Friday.



The members added that the expansion is expected to continue, the minutes showed - although they pointed out that downside risks include erratic U.S. policy and the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 51.3. That's down from 51.4, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are also modestly higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallying after Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization. On the other hand, trade concerns weighed on some of the other Dow components after President Donald Trump's administration confirmed reports it is considering raising the rate of tariffs on Chinese imports.



While the Dow edged down 7.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,326.16, the Nasdaq jumped 95.40 points or 1.2 percent to 7,802.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 13.86 points or 0.5 percent to 2,827.22.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Friday. The German DAX Index sunk by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, after suffering losses in the past two sessions. WTI crude for September settled at $68.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, gaining $1.30 or 1.9 percent.



