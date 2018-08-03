

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Allianz Group (AZSEY.PK) Friday posted a decline in attributable profit for the second quarter, but an increase in revenues. The Group said it is on track to meet its 2018 operating profit target.



For the second quarter, the Group's net income attributable to shareholders was down 5.2 percent to 1.89 billion euros, reflecting prior announced negative impact from the sale of a life portfolio in Taiwan. Earnings per share slid to 4.38 euros from 4.45 euros a year ago.



Operating profit for the quarter grew 2.3 percent to 2.997 billion euros.



For the second quarter, the Group's total revenues rose 2.9 percent to 30.9 billion euros. Internal revenue growth was 6.5 percent, after adjusting for currency and consolidation effects, with all business segments recording strong growth.



