

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased to 657.3 billion yen from 613.0 billion yen.



Operating income increased to 682.6 billion yen, from 574.2 billion yen last year. Major factors contributing to the increase included a decrease in expenses of 60 billion yen and an increase of 45 billion yen in marketing activities.



Consolidated vehicle sales for the first quarter totaled 2.24 million units, an increase of 21,020 units compared to the same period last fiscal year.



On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 7.3627 trillion yen, an increase of 4.5 percent from last year.



The company maintained the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year. Based on an exchange rate assumption of 106 yen to the U.S. dollar and 126 yen to the euro, The company now forecasts consolidated net revenue of 29.0 trillion yen, operating income of 2.30 trillion yen, income before income taxes of 2.45 trillion yen, and net income of 2.12 trillion yen.



