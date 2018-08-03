Augmentum Fintech Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, August 2
3 August 2018
Augmentum Fintech plc
Portfolio Company Fundraising
Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("the Company") announces that a fundraising announced today by pioneering financial services company Zopa implies a revised valuation of the Company's investment in Zopa at approximately £22.0 million. This would represent an uplift of £3.5 million or 3.7 pence per share over the carrying value of £18.5 million in the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company on admission. Zopa will be formally revalued by the Company at the end of the interim period ending 30 September 2018.
