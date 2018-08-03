sprite-preloader
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Portfolio Update

London, August 2

3 August 2018

Augmentum Fintech plc

Portfolio Company Fundraising

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("the Company") announces that a fundraising announced today by pioneering financial services company Zopa implies a revised valuation of the Company's investment in Zopa at approximately £22.0 million. This would represent an uplift of £3.5 million or 3.7 pence per share over the carrying value of £18.5 million in the Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company on admission. Zopa will be formally revalued by the Company at the end of the interim period ending 30 September 2018.

Ends.

For further information on the Company, please contact:

Augmentum Fintech plc
Tim Levene
Richard Matthews
Nigel Szembel		info@augmentumcapital.com
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
Fidante Capital
Tom Skinner
Nick Donovan		+44 (0)20 7832 0900
Newgate Communications
Bob Huxford
Robin Tozer		augmentum@newgatecomms.com
+44 (0)20 3757 6867

© 2018 PR Newswire