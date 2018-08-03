

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole SA (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA) reported that, in the second quarter of 2018, stated net income Group share reached 1.44 billion euros compared to 1.35 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.47 euros compared to 0.44 euros. Excluding specific items, underlying net income Group share was 1.42 billion euros, an increase of 19.6%. Underlying earnings per share was 0.46 euros, an increase of 21.3%, or up 26.5% at constant scope and exchange rates. Underlying revenues were 5.15 million euros, an increase of 11.4% over prior year.



Crédit Agricole Group reported that its second-quarter net income Group share was 2.08 billion euros compared to 2.11 billion euros, in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding specific items, underlying net income Group share was 2.06 billion euros, an increase of 2.0%. At constant scope and exchange rates, the increase in net income Group share was 4.1%. Underlying net revenues increased by 5.8%, reaching 8.40 billion euros.



