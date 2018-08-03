

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported pretax profit of 490 million euros for the six months ended 30 June 2018, up 6% from last year. Earnings per share was 72.4 euros compared to 72.0 euros. Underlying EBITDA was 852 million euros, up 17% compared to the first half of 2017. Underlying EPS was 89.1 euros compared to 71.0 euros.



First-half Group revenue was 3.73 billion euros compared to 3.58 billion euros, previous year. Revenue was up 4% on a like-for-like basis.



An interim ordinary dividend of 21.45 euro cents per share has been declared by the directors and will be paid on 14 September 2018 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on 24 August 2018.



