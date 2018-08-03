

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) Friday reported that its half-year profit after tax and exceptional items surged to 1.41 billion euros from last year's restated 607 million euros. On a per share basis, earnings surged to 65.9 cents from 27.5 cents.



Adjusted profit after tax, before exceptional items, rose nearly 25 percent to 835 million euros from the restated 669 million euros a year ago. On a per share basis, adjusted earnings rose to 39.1 cents from 30.3 cents



Operating profit after exceptional items increased by 98.7 percent to 1.73 billion euros, and operating profit before exceptional items rose 17.4 percent to 1.115 billion euros.



For the first half, total revenue edged up 3.1 percent to 11.2 billion euros. Passenger revenue for the period grew 3.6 percent to 9.9 billion euros.



Looking ahead, at current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG still expects its operating profit for 2018 to show an increase year-on-year. Both passenger unit revenue and non-fuel unit costs are expected to improve at constant currency.



For the month of July, air traffic grew 7.5 percent to 26.6 billion revenue passenger kilometer, and capacity was up 5.7 percent to 30.2 billion available seat kilometer. Passenger load factor for the month was 88 percent versus 86.4 percent for the same month last year.



