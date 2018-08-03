

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC (MLC.L) reported that, in reported currency, pre-tax profit for the first half of 2018 increased to 65 million pounds from 63 million pounds. In constant currency, pre-tax profit for the period increased to 65 million pounds from 61 million pounds. Earnings per share was 8.5 pence compared to 12.8 pence.



First-half total revenue fell by 1.6% to 477 million pounds from 485 million pounds, last year. In constant currency, total revenue increased by 3.0%. In reported currency, Group RevPAR decreased by 4.3%. In constant currency, it grew by 0.5%. Like-for-like Group RevPAR for the six months of 2018 increased by 2.0%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.08 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 28 September 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 August 2018.



The Group reported that, in the first 21 days of trading in July 2018, Group RevPAR in constant currency decreased by 3.5%.



