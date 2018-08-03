

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) Friday reported that its statutory profit before tax for the half year surged to 179.3 million pounds from last year's 18.5 million pounds, reflecting a gain on disposal of 216 million pounds. However, underlying profit before tax slid to 60.9 million pounds from 73.7 million pounds.



On a per share basis, earnings jumped to 6.9 pence from 0.9 pence, while underlying earnings declined to 2.0 pence from 2.7 pence last year.



The Group's statutory operating profit increased to 208.8 million from 38.9 million pounds a year ago, mainly reflecting lower amortisation of intangible assets and a profit on disposal. Underlying operating profit slipped to 90.4 million pounds from 94.1 million pounds.



For the first half, the Group's revenue decreased to 924.5 million pounds from last year's 1.03 billion pounds, with adverse impacts from divestments and adverse currency translation. Group organic revenue, however, remained stable.



In addition, the Group said, overall, the Board's expectations for 2018 Group underlying profit remains unchanged, and that it continues to have confidence in its medium and longer term outlook.



