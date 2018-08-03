

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Friday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for July. Inflation is expected to rise slightly to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 112.16 against the yen, 1.1540 against the euro, 1.2958 against the pound and 0.9958 against the greenback as of 3:10 am ET.



