

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, said Friday it will acquire Alchemy Investment Holdings, Inc. for $480 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis. It expects the deal to be complete in Q3 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



The acquisition, financed using available debt facilities and cash, is expected to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and to be earnings per share accretive to Intertek on a billings basis from the first full year, upon completion.



The acquiring business, which employs about 270 people at four locations across the U.S. and Canada, is expected to further strengthen Intertek's global Assurance offering. Alchemy's management team will remain with the business.



