The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory has developed a process which it says can dramatically reduce the costs of producing ultra-high efficiency cells from gallium arsenide, and other III-V compounds, similar to the solar cells used by NASA in space exploration projects.NREL has developed an improved process for the production of PV cells using gallium arsenide and other compounds in the III-V group of elements. These materials are known for their extremely high efficiency potential, but the cost of production has meant that their use has been restricted to niche applications such as satellites ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...